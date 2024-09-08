OPINION: Junior world champion Udeme Okon has the world at his feet

Okon closed out a breakthrough season by securing gold and silver at the global junior championships.

Udeme Okon with the two medals he earned at the World Athletics U20 Championships in Peru last week. Picture: Cecilia van Bers

While junior sprint sensation Bayanda Walaza has become the talk of the 2024 season, showcasing his immense potential at the highest level of international athletics, another young speedster has also stuck up his hand as one of South Africa’s most promising rising stars.

Walaza earned all the praise he received after securing silver in the 4x100m relay at the recent Olympic Games, before winning a historic 100m/200m double at the World Athletics U20 Championships last week.

And while he didn’t compete at the Olympics, Udeme Okon also closed out a magnificent breakthrough season by charging to victory in the 400m final at the global junior championships. In addition, he anchored the 4x400m relay team to the silver medal.

Okon’s rapid rise

Okon, who turned 19 earlier this week, switched his focus from football to athletics after a teacher at Florida Park High School, Hjordis Martin, spotted his natural talent.

Though he started out as a 100m/200m sprinter, he linked up with University of Johannesburg coach Lyle Wentzel in August last year, and Wentzel suggested he try the 400m event.

It was a good decision, and while Okon was initially reluctant to make the step up in distance, after he had some early success over 400m, Wentzel urged him to keep going. And he hasn’t looked back.

Comparisons with Wayde

His performances this year have unsurprisingly drawn multiple comparisons between Okon and the best 400m runner South Africa has ever produced, world record holder Wayde van Niekerk.

Like Okon, Van Niekerk also started out as a 100m/200m specialist before his former coach Ans Botha suggested he move up to the 400m event to avoid injuries.

After switching to the one-lap distance in the early stages of his senior career, Van Niekerk went on to become one of the most versatile sprinters on the global circuit.

And Okon looks to be on the same path, already boasting personal bests of 10.34 (100m), 20.54 (200m) and 45.41 (400m).

Real potential

He still has a long way to go to emulate the feats achieved by Van Niekerk, but it is already clear that he has the ability.

In a generation which includes a handful of potential world beaters in sprint events, Okon is emerging as one of the most promising of them all.

Not everyone has the honour of being compared to Van Niekerk. Let’s hope he lives up to the hype.