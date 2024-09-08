Mpumelelo Mhlongo returns to podium at Paralympic Games

With one day of competition remaining, South Africa were lying 45th in the overall standings with six medals (two gold and four silver).

Mpumelelo Mhlongo celebrates his bronze medal in the 200m sprint. Picture: Roger Sedres/Gallo Images

Sprinter Mpumelelo Mhlongo secured his second medal, and Team South Africa’s sixth podium place, at the Paralympic Games in Paris on Saturday night.

Mhlongo, who had won gold in the T44 100m event last week, took third position in the T64 200m final in 22.62.

The only T44 athlete in the field in the half-lap event, Mhlongo broke the world record in his classification, as he had done by finishing fifth in the T64 long jump final.

Sherman Guity of Costa Rica won gold in 21.32 and Dutch athlete Levi Vloet snatched silver in 22.47.

Other events

Meanwhile, in the men’s T47 400m final on Saturday, Collen Mahlalela finished seventh in 49.95.

Up front, Aymane El Haddaoui of Morocco claimed victory in a world record 46.65.

In the pool, Christian Sadie closed out the national swimming team’s campaign by taking fifth place in the men’s 50m butterfly S7 final.

Sadie touched the wall in 29.94 seconds, setting a new African record, with Andrii Trusov of Ukraine winning gold in 28.75.

