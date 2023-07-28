LISTEN: Jaque Fourie on the Boks and into the World Cup netball hoop

By Trevor Cramer

Rugby and netball are on our sporting buffet this week in the Talking Point podcast as the Springboks prepare for their final Test of the year on home soil against Argentina at Ellis Park and our Netball Proteas encounter the world’s best on home soil in the Netball World Cup in Cape Town.

Host Trevor Cramer is joined in this instalment by World Cup-winning Springbok Jaque Fourie, now on the Lions staff as a defence coach, Head of Citizen Sport Jacques van der Westhuyzen and senior Citizen sports writer Wesley Botton.

There is no doubt the Springboks took a backward step in their loss to the All Blacks in Auckland. This week they have a chance to take corrective action against the tough Los Pumas in Joburg and end this year’s truncated Rugby Championship campaign on a high.

Jaque Fourie is now the defence coach of the Lions. Picture: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images

Hear, among other issues, what our rugby panellists Jacque (F) and Jacques (V) have to say about the latest Bok side, what the South Americans bring to the table, where this Test may be won or lost, the Ellis Park factor and some of the selection headaches still facing the Bok coaching staff ahead of the final World Cup squad cut-off.

Then Wesley Botton shares is views on the Proteas’ potential chances of a podium finish at the Netball World Cup, our fellow African contenders, the hot favourites and an explanation of the highly puzzling format of the 10-day global event.

Plus, find out who our Gold Star and Flop of the Week recipients are.