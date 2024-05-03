OPINION: Lions set for another season of disappointment?

Over the first two seasons in the URC competition the Lions have been unable to break into top eight, missing out on the playoffs.

The Lions and Munster battling it out in their URC clash at Ellis Park over the past weekend. Picture: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images

It is looking like it might become another season of disappointment for the Lions as they struggle to force their way into the United Rugby Championship (URC) playoffs once again.

The top eight from the 16-team URC log go straight into the quarterfinals, hosted by the top four teams, as they then battle it out to see who will become champion.

Finishing top of the log doesn’t guarantee success, as shown by Irish giants Leinster who finished top in the past two seasons, only to fall in the semifinals, with the second placed Stormers clinching the inaugural title and fifth placed Munster triumphing last season.

So making it into the top eight is vital to give yourselves a chance, and anything can happen in knockout rugby, which is why teams are desperate to make it to the playoffs, while the carrot of also qualifying for the Champions Cup is also a massive one.

Top eight

Over the first two seasons in the competition the Lions have been unable to break into top eight, finishing 12th on 41 points in their inaugural campaign, nine points off a place in the playoffs, and ninth last season on 45 points, three points off the pace.

Unless they force an upset in their final three games of the current season, the Lions are set to miss out on the knockouts and Champions Cup for a third consecutive season.

This will be extremely disappointing for the players and team management as the top eight has been their goal in every season so far.

The Highveld side are still in the hunt, sitting 11th on the URC log, five points off Benetton, Ulster and Connacht all on 44 points, but they have a very tough run-in and will need to win at least two games while hoping for other results to go their way to stand a chance.

The Lions next face Cardiff at Ellis Park, and they should be confident of getting a full house of points against them.

But they follow that up with a match against table topping Glasgow Warriors, and although playing at home they will not be favourites against a full strength team and may have to rely on the Scottish side bringing a possibly weakened team to SA to assist them.

The Lions then close out their season against the Stormers in Cape Town, where they will again be the underdogs and will need to stage an upset if they are to walk away from that game with a win.