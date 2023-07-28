RSAvARG: These Joburg roads will be affected during the game

By Faizel Patel

As excitement builds up for this weekend’s final Rugby Championship match, the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) has issued an advisory to motorists about roads that will be affected during the game.

The Springboks take on Argentina in the Rugby Championship match at Ellis Park on Saturday, 29 July (5.05pm).

The JMPD has urged motorists to respect and abide by the advisory.

JMPD spokesperson Xolani Fihla said several roads will be affected around the Emirates Airline Park (Ellis Park) Stadium precinct in New Doornfontein, Johannesburg due to the Rugby Championship match.

The roads that will be affected include:

Saratoga Avenue

Joe Slovo Drive

Sivewright Avenue

Currey Street

Beit Street

Charlton Terrace

Bertrams Road

Van Beek Street

Dora Street

Erin Street

Miller Street

Voorhout Street

Road closures will be implemented:

Joe Slovo Drive and Currey Street

Joe Slovo Drive and Beit Street

Sivewright Avenue and Charlton Terrace

Sivewright Avenue and Beit Street

Beit Street and Dora Street

Beit Street and Erin Street

Sivewright Avenue and Currey Street

Sivewright Avenue and Suzie Street

Charlton Terrace and Van Beek Street

Bertrams Road and Erin Street

Bertrams Road and Miller Street

Bertrams Road and Voorthout Street

Voorthout Street and Dawe/4th Street

Miller Street and 4th Street

Miller Street and Upper Railway Street

South Park Lane and 5th Street

Duration and parking

Fihla said the road closures will be implemented from 00h00 midnight before the match to 22h00 on the evening of the match.

“Parking for spectators will be available at Johannesburg Stadium, Ellis Park Arena, Ellis Park Parkade, Johannesburg College, Rea Vaya Bus Parking and Voorhout Road. Motorists are advised to acquaint themselves with traffic management for the day.

“JMPD officers will be present to ensure the safety of all road users and to ensure that traffic around the stadium precinct is flowing before, during and after the match,” said Fihla.

