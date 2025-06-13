Elite marathon runner Mathews Leeto dies in car accident

Leeto and his coach, Adam Motlagale, both represented South Africa at international level.

Mathews Leeto crosses the finish line in second place at the 2024 SA Marathon Championships in Durban. Picture: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images

The South African road running community is in mourning following the sudden death of elite athlete Mathews Leeto.

According to Hollywood Athletics Club, 34-year-old Leeto and his coach Adam Motlagale both died in a car accident on Wednesday.

“Mathews was a valued part of our club and community, a committed athlete, supportive teammate, and a kind hearted individual known affectionately to many as ‘The General’,” the club said in a statement.

“His quiet strength and gentle nature left a lasting impression on everyone he trained and competed alongside.

“He leaves behind a young family, and our thoughts are with them as they face this heartfelt loss.”

Memorable career

Leeto, who was based in Potchefstroom, represented South Africa at the World Cross Country Championships in 2023 and 2024.

Perhaps the best performance of his career was achieved at the Durban International Marathon last year where he finished second in a 42km personal best of 2:09:47, securing the silver medal in the national championships.

He was first across the line at the SA 10km Championships in Johannesburg last year, though he was later disqualified for not wearing a licence number.

Motlagale, 64, was also a former elite athlete. He finished eighth at the World Half-Marathon Championships in Brussels in 1993.