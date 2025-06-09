Missing Comrades runner found in Durban

Race director Alain Dalais said Moira Harding had walked eight kilometres from the finish.

The finish line of the Comrades Marathon in Durban. Picture: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images

A missing woman has been found after seemingly vanishing on Sunday, following the Comrades Marathon ultra-distance race.

Moira Harding, a runner from Cape Town, completed the 90km road running race in 10:52:03 on Sunday afternoon.

After reaching the finish in a delirious state, however, Harding had started walking through the streets of Durban and became lost.

Comrades Marathon race director Alain Dalais said a search party had looked for her into the early hours of the morning, and she was eventually found more than 12 hours after she had finished the race.

Wondered for eight kilometres

“A search party was formed and we looked everywhere we could, but she had walked eight kilometres from the finish venue, which is why it took so long to find her,” Dalais said.

“She was in a delirious state, but she is safe and we are relieved she is ok.”

Meanwhile, Dalais confirmed no runners had died during the 98th running of the annual race.

“One runner suffered cardiac arrest and was airlifted to hospital, but we have received confirmation that they are stable, which is another great relief for us as the organisers of the race.”