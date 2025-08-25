Sport

‘My return will be unimaginable’: Dricus speaks up after Chimaev defeat

By Clinton Jones

25 August 2025

The former UFC middleweight champion has stated the defeat to Khamzat Chimaev was necessary in his 'pursuit of greatness'.

Dricus du Plessis

Khamzat Chimaev of the United Arab Emirates grapples with Dricus du Plessis of South Africa during their middleweight title bout at UFC319 at the United Center last weekend. Picture: Geoff Stellfox/Getty Images

South Africa’s former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis has finally spoken out about what can only be described as the toughest defeat in his stellar mixed martial arts career.

The South African had no answers for undefeated Russian Khamzat Chimaev’s wrestling as he succumbed to a unanimous decision defeat at UFC 319 in Chicago just over a week ago.

This was only Du Plessis’ third loss in 26 professional fights — all of them coming in title fights over various organisations.

‘Pursuit of greatness’

Usually very vocal on social media, a strangely quiet DDP said he took some time to reflect over the loss with friends and family.

“I embrace this loss with open arms, because believe me as much as I hate losing, it’s as much part of life as part of our game — and I believe it’s necessary in my pursuit of greatness,” he said on social media on Monday.

“Make no mistake, I’m not a good loser, because a good loser becomes a frequent one. I am, however, an avid learner of the arts and of life itself.”

His coach Morne Visser stated last week that Du Plessis would first pursue to fix his mistakes before he even thinks of stepping into the octagon again.

‘My return will be unimaginable for the average-minded’

The South African’s stand-up skills in the UFC are second to none, but his wrestling skills were shown up in the Chimaev fight at the United Centre.

After the fight, DDP was gracious in defeat, saying the Russian was the best fighter, but he vowed to come back stronger.

“This loss has exploded a desire in me that will have the consequence of an onslaught bigger than the original domination — my return to glory and pursuit of greatness will be unimaginable for the average-minded.

“I have absolutely no excuses for my performance, I was beaten by a better fighter on the night, congratulations to my opponent and thank you for the honour of sharing the octagon with you.”

What is next for the South African? Only time will tell.

