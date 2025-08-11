Netball SA ‘running smoothly’ despite controversy, says Diale

A 15-member national squad was announced on Monday for an upcoming tour of New Zealand and Australia.

With the sport facing controversy behind the scenes, Netball South Africa (NSA) acting president Mami Diale insists the players are not being affected as the national team gears up for two big series against the world’s top-ranked sides over the next few months.

In April, NSA president Cecilia Molokwane was suspended by World Netball, and though she was still indifinitely sidelined, it remained unclear why she was temporarily removed from her post.

Diale said on Monday she could not provide any updates or information on Molokwane’s situation, but she said NSA was ploughing ahead in her absence without any major hiccups.

“Netball has never stopped. The sport has been running through and through. We had a successful Telkom Netball League and a successful national championships where we had a lot of players who participated, along with our associate members, which is the schools,” Diale said.

“We are planning now for the (national) men’s championships that will be happening from 31 August until 6 September, we have coaching workshops running throughout the country, and we have a partnership with Zimbabwe where we have committed as Netball South Africa to do development.

“So everything is running smoothly… and we are moving on, forwards and upwards.”

Proteas gear up for tour Down Under

Meanwhile, Proteas head coach Jenny van Dyk was eager to use the six Tests against New Zealand and Australia in September and October to prepare for next year’s Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.

“This is a very important series for us to see exactly where we are at, playing against number one and two (Australia and New Zealand),” Van Dyk said after a 15-member national squad was announced for the tour Down Under.

“It’s instrumental for us and I think the information we will get out of these six Test matches will definitely help us pinpoint all the work we need to get done with the Commonwealth Games in mind, leading into the (2027) World Cup.”

A few players were unavailable for selection for the upcoming tour, including Karla Pretorius (taking a break at international level), Boitumelo Mahloko (injured) and Syntiche Kabuya, while U21 players were not considered as they were preparing for the World Youth Cup to be held in Gibraltar next month.

In their absence, three uncapped players – defenders Entle Futshane, Nozipho Ntshangase and Juanita van Tonder – were called up.

Proteas squad

Khanyisa Chawane (c), Nichole Breedt, Entle Futshane, Kamogelo Maseko, Tarle Mathe, Owethu Ngubane, Refiloe Nketsa, Nozipho Ntshangase, Nicola Smith, Rolene Streutker, Elmeré van der Berg, Shadine van der Merwe, Juanita van Tonder, Jamie van Wyk, Sanmarie Visser