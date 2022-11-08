OPINION: Are we too kind to our national teams when they fail?

Trevor Cramer

South African sport really hit the trifecta this past weekend, didn’t it?

No reminder needed – a massively embarrassing defeat by the Proteas against the Netherlands at the T20 World Cup, Ireland maintaining their home stranglehold on the Springboks in Dublin and a less than adequate showing by the Blitzboks at the Hong Kong Sevens.

We are a troubled nation desperate for a good news story. We have every right to be angry and feel let-down.

But the response of the leading actors and those governing cricket has been pretty meek, to say the least, and probably doesn’t come close to reflecting that annoyance.

Carefully worded statements

As expected, the usual stream of very politically correct and carefully-worded media statements from Cricket South Africa (CSA) and SA Rugby followed, but more so in CSA’S case.

I chose to hone in on cricket because in this T20 World Cup, despite a stumble to a fired-up Pakistan, the door was wide open to qualify for the semifinals, but somehow we allowed the Netherlands to slam it in our faces.

Soft, apologetic words like “disappointment”, “unfortunate” and “saddened”, immediately followed by promises and undertakings by key administrators to “regroup”, “rebuild” and address the “glaring shortcomings” of the team. Haven’t we heard that all before?

Then the plethora of excuses from players and coaches, but very few with an apologetic tone to it.

I couldn’t help reading how the Aussie media never spared their cricket team the rod and reflected the anger and disillusionment of the Australian public after Aaron Finch’s side were dumped out of the T20 World Cup on home soil.

‘Shambolic’

By way of an example, AFP quoted The Australian newspaper: “Although it was close in the end, truth be told, the Aussies never really deserved to make the semis.” It called their defence “shambolic”.

The rest of the Australian media were also less than complimentary and used some choice adjectives to describe their team’s exit.

Perhaps we are just too mesmerised by CSA and SA Rugby ‘spin’ and how they try wave a magic wand, desperately trying to soften the blow.

This begs the question: Are we much too kind to our under-performing athletes and national teams?

Oh, by the way – luckily I have been a lifelong Titans cricket fan!