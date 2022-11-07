OPINION: A dark weekend for SA sport

Jacques van der Westhuyzen

I’ve never liked to use the word ‘choke’ when referring to the Proteas’ ‘can’t-believe-it’ exits from big cricket tournaments because in sport — and especially in T20 cricket — anything is possible.

But boy, did they choke at the T20 World Cup in Australia!

It is almost impossible to think that they have been knocked out of the competition when they looked so good at one stage and with the semi-finals in their grasp.

Like the rest of the cricketing world I was stunned to see the Proteas crash to the Netherlands in their final pool game in Adelaide on Sunday. How? Why? I am still shocked, as are many cricket fans, here and all over the world.

The loss and subsequent exit from the tournament is without question South African cricket’s darkest day on the field.

Such a let-down

Yes, there was 1999 and 2003 and a number of other ‘chokes’, but from playing so well against India and Bangladesh (and looking superb against Zimbabwe when rain robbed the Proteas of a certain win and possible semi-final place) to losing to Pakistan and the Netherlands is such a let-down.

I can harp on about the backing of Temba Bavuma, the non-selection of Reeza Hendricks, the poor bowling form of Kagiso Rabada, the hot and cold form of Quinton de Kock and Rilee Rossouw and the wild approach by Tristan Stubbs, but as a unit the Proteas flopped.

There will be a coaching change now that Mark Boucher’s time is up, which will give an indication of where the bosses want the Proteas to go, while Bavuma’s involvement at T20 level is surely also now over.

It will take a while to digest this defeat.

Boks and Blitzboks

The Proteas though were not the only South African team to lose at the weekend; the Springboks also crashed in Dublin, to Ireland, following a performance that never reached any great heights.

The Bok bosses have some big calls to make this week ahead of a date with France.

And, finally, the Blitzboks also crashed badly in Hong Kong at the Sevens. They only beat Uruguay and lost four other matches.

Heck, at least Pirates fans are happy, as they won the MTN8 title by beating Amazulu.