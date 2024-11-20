OPINION: Brad Binder needs a better bike to fulfil MotoGP title dreams

There are two ways to look at Brad Binder’s MotoGP season. On the one hand he deserves huge credit for...

Brad Binder of South Africa will be hoping for a better 2025 MotoGP season. Picture: Mirco Lazzari gp/Getty Images

There are two ways to look at Brad Binder’s MotoGP season.

On the one hand he deserves huge credit for finishing the season as the best of the rest. Binder bringing his underwhelming KTM RC16 home fifth in the title race behind the leading quartet of Jorge Martin, Pecco Bagnaia, Marc Marquez and Enea Bastianini, who were all on the high-flying Ducati, deserves high praise.

But the harsh reality is that KTM went backwards this year.

In 2023 Binder was also the best non-Ducati rider when he finished in a career-best fourth. But then the points gap between him and third-placed Marco Bezzecchi was only 36 points. This year Binder was a mammoth 169 points behind fourth-place Bastianini and 175 points off Marquez in third place.

KTM shake-up

As a rider who won the Moto3 championship in 2016, came within three points of the Moto2 title in 2019 and coming within reach of the MotoGP podium, 29-year-old Binder deserves a machine to put him in title contention.

KTM’s major personnel shake-up for 2025 could be just what the doctor ordered.

Next year Binder will line up in the Red Bull KTM factory team with 2024 rookie sensation Pedro Acosta, who replaces Jack Miller. The KTM Tech3 satellite team has in turn opted to sign Maverick Vinales and Bastianini, a tactical move as the pair bring valuable insight from Aprilia and Ducati respectively.

More importantly, Aki Ajo, who has guided both Binder and Acosta to world titles in lower classes, replaces Francesco Guidotti as the team boss. Binder firmly believes Ajo can make the RC16 faster.

Still, KTM will need a significant improvement in 2025 to have a chance of winning the MotoGP crown it so desperately craves. Marquez and Bagnaia joining forces at the Ducati factory team is a daunting prospect, while it will be foolish to write off new world champion Martin after moving to Aprilia.

After being KTM’s main man for a long time, Binder will expect serious rivalry from Acosta. But given a choice, he would prefer in-house rivalry for the podium on a great bike than finishing fifth on an average one.