Binder finishes season on a high to secure KTM bragging rights

South African leapfrogs Pedro Acosta to finish fifth in the MotoGP world championship.

Brad Binder in high spirits after the conclusion of the 2024 MotoGP season in Barcelona on Sunday. Picture: Red Bull KTM

The MotoGP season didn’t turn out how Brad Binder might have hoped for after a promising start, but at least the Red Bull KTM man wrapped things up in style.

Binder finished the Solidarity Grand Prix of Barcelona in sixth place after storming his way through the field from a lowly 18th on the grid. The 10 points he earned saw him leapfrog his 2025 team-mate Pedro Acosta to finish fifth in the world championship. The Spanish rookie, who turned out in the colours of KTM’s satellite team this year, finished in 10th place on Sunday to move up to 215 points, two behind Binder (217).

Much more was expected of KTM’s RC16 this year. Binder started the year like a house on fire with two runner-up places in the sprint and main race in Qatar, but never set foot on the podium again. Yet he managed to maintain the consistency he is renowned for and to finished in the top 10 in 16 of the 18 races he started after Qatar.

Brad Binder wanted more

“I would have liked to have been a bit further forward but coming from 18th it is hard to ask for much more.” Binder told the KTM website after the race in Catalunya.

“Thank you to my team. It’s been challenging this year but we always tried to make the best of every situation and to finish fifth in the championship is cool.”

Apart from his debut season in 2020, when he finished in 11th to the crowned Rookie of the Year, the Red Bull KTM rider has never finished outside the top six in the title race. In 2021 and 2022 he was sixth before his fourth-place finish in 2023.

ALSO READ: Brad Binder: Sleeping at home and racing at Kyalami will be ‘sick’

Ducati miles ahead

Jorge Martin (508) dethroned Pecco Bagnaia (498) as the premier class world champion In Barcelona, with Marc Marquez (392) completing the podium ahead of Enea Bastianini (386). The foursome all rode Ducatis, with the massive points gap between Binder and Bastianini a clear indication of the gap between KTM and Ducati.

Starting with testing at Catalunya on Tuesday, KTM will renew their chase of Ducati again for the top honours in 2025. The premier class crown is the only thing missing from the Austrian manufacturer’s glittering trophy cabinet.

ALSO READ: Brad Binder: Brilliant on a bike, but ‘useless’ at braaiing

In a further boost to their quest KTM has roped in Aki Ajo to manage Binder and Acosta next year, a man who guided both rider to world titles in smaller categories.

Darryn misses out

Brad Binder’s younger brother Darryn Binder missed out on the points by less than a hundredth of a second in the Moto2 race in Barcelona. The Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP rider finished the season in 19th place.