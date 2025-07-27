OPINION: Online bullying in SA road running has become extreme

Individuals within organisations have been singled out for online attacks.

Some runners have taken to social media to launch personal attacks. Picture: Stéphane Mouchmouche/Hans Lucas/AFP

Toni Cavanagh was forced to step down as chairperson of the Two Oceans ultra-marathon this week, which is a relief, but not for the reasons you might think.

Cavanagh’s character has been ripped to shreds on digital and social media platforms, and for the sake of her own mental health, it’s good that she will no longer be in the spotlight.

The latest among a group of individuals in South African road running who have been attacked on social media in recent years, Cavanagh was singled out for criticism as if she had destroyed one of South Africa’s most popular races.

There were issues around this year’s Two Oceans, most notably the organisers defying regulations by allowing too many runners to enter, which left them in hot water with the City of Cape Town.

But there hasn’t been joint criticism directed towards the entire board, or even the race director who is responsible for operational issues.

While Cavanagh was the chairperson of the board, she wasn’t the only person at fault, so why has she been torn apart while others have received a free pass?

If Cavanagh had been caught stealing money, or if she single-handedly destroyed the race, I could understand the attacks. She did neither of these things.

Among the things she has been criticised for, even before this year’s race, are wearing a t-shirt without someone’s approval (I’m not kidding), playing golf after a race, and a press release issued by Two Oceans which stated she had allegedly run more ultra-marathons than she had.

If an organisation must be criticised, then so be it, but why tear into individuals who are part of a group that created a problem? And why the desperate need to criticise Cavanagh for such petty reasons?

Character assassination

What is scary is that Cavanagh is not alone. A handful of employees and board members at major South African road races have also been singled out for the most vile criticism in recent years over minor things.

One was torn apart for making spelling mistakes in a magazine and baking biscuits the day before a race. Again, I’m not kidding.

Another was verbally assaulted for allegedly editing an online magazine after a race.

That’s not to say spelling mistakes and late edits to cover mistakes are good things, but we’re all human, and these people do not deserve to have their names dragged through the mud as if they’re criminals.

Most alarming is that all three people mentioned above are women, and the majority of people jumping on board to attack them are men.

This is not constructive criticism. It’s online bullying driven by latent sexism.

The toxic environment that has been created in South African road running is going to chase people, and sponsors, away from the sport.

Criticising individuals or organisations for serious errors which cause harm is one thing. Attacking women for wearing t-shirts and baking biscuits is unacceptable.