SA team get their campaign under way at Paralympic Games

The first South Africans to participate at the Paralympic Games on Thursday were full of praise for the crowds and...

Nathan Hendricks is through to the 100m butterfly S13 final at the Paralympics. Picture: Roger Sedres/Gallo Images

The first South Africans to participate at the Paralympic Games on Thursday were full of praise for the crowds and the atmosphere on day one of competition in Paris.

Shaun Anderson opened the nation’s campaign in men’s archery, taking ninth place in the W1 ranking round with a personal best 638 points.

“This venue is amazing and it’s been unbelievable. It’s a privilege to be the first South African athlete (to participate at the Games),” Anderson said.

“There was a bit of pressure because you want to perform, but I’m happy with the performance today. It went well.

“I had a goal to break my personal best, so I’m happy about that. I’m lying in a nice position.”

Shaun Anderson in action during the archery ranking round. Picture: Roger Sedres/Gallo Images

Competing at his third Paralympic Games, Anderson was set to turn out again in the elimination rounds of his event on Sunday.

Though he had his work cut out for him, the 51-year-old archer hoped to challenge for a medal.

“I like the atmosphere and the fact that the stadium is fully booked is unbelievable. I’m just going to eat off that energy,” he said.

Hendricks reaches final

Elsewhere yesterday in the morning session, Nathan Hendricks got the SA swimming team off to a good start.

Hendricks finished fourth in his first-round heat in the men’s 100m butterfly S13, touching the wall in a personal best 59.51 seconds and qualifying sixth fastest for the final to be held on Thursday night (8.09pm).

“It felt awesome. It was insane hearing the roar from the crowd. When I walked out, that was something I’ve never felt before,” Hendricks said.

“It’s the first time I’ve gone under 60 seconds, so I’m ecstatic. Can’t be too upset with that time. I’m pretty happy with it.

“After this I feel more pumped up and hyped for my other races.”

In other events, Karabo Morapedi was defeated 10-2 by Daniel Michel of Australia in his first pool match of the men’s BC3 boccia competition.

Elanza Jordaan was also set to compete in a boccia pool match later on Thursday night, in her first contest of the women’s BC3 division.