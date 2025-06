PICTURES: The best from the world of sport over the past weekend

Here is a selection of the best sporting pictures from around the world over the last weekend.

Proteas captain Temba Bavuma lifts the ICC World Test Championship Mace as he celebrates with team-mates after they beat Australia in the final of the ICC World Test Championship at Lord’s on Saturday. South Africa won the Test by 5 wickets. Picture: Glyn Kirk/AFP