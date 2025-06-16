Mgosi

Lorch set for Wydad stay after impressive loan spell

16 June 2025

'The possibility of Lorch staying in Morocco is high because the club has already engaged him on a new deal,' said a source.

Thembinkosi Lorch of Wydad in action during the 2024/25 Morocco Botola League match between Wydad and Hassania Agadir at Larbi Zaouli Stadium in Casablanca, Morocco on 9 February 2025

According to information gathered by Mgosi Squad, Thembinkosi Lorch is set to remain at Wydad Casablanca next season following his initial loan move from Mamelodi Sundowns.

The winger has done enough to convince Wydad’s management to offer him a deal that will reportedly keep him at the club for the next two seasons.

Lorch joined the Moroccan giants in January to reunite with former coach Rulani Mokwena, who has since left the club.

In his short stint in North Africa, the former PSL Footballer of the Season has been in good form for the Casablanca-based outfit. The 31-year-old is also keen to remain in Morocco, provided the two clubs can reach an agreement.

“The possibility of Lorch staying in Morocco is huge because the club has engaged him on a new deal after he did well last season,” said a source close to both clubs.

“At this stage, it’s still early, and the club will wait for the Club World Cup to conclude before taking the next step. He has become a popular member within the Wydad squad despite only joining a few months ago.”

Lorch is part of the Wydad squad currently competing at the FIFA Club World Cup in the United States. He made 11 appearances in the Botola Pro League, scoring two goals during a spell in which he regained his form.

