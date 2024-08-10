Spain star Lopez toasts ‘unbeatable’ summer after Olympic football gold

Spain players celebrate their victory as French players react at the end of the men’s gold medal final football match during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Parc des Princes in Paris on Friday. (Photo by PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA / AFP)

Spain star Fermin Lopez described his summer as “unbeatable” after he starred on their run to Olympic football gold having also played a part in their triumph at Euro 2024.a



“We have had a great tournament. We deserved this and I am really proud of the team,” said the 21-year-old Barcelona midfielder after scoring twice in a classic Olympic final on Friday, in which Spain beat France 5-3 following extra time at the Parc des Princes.

“The truth is that this summer has been unbeatable. I am so proud and really happy with everything I have experienced.”



Lopez was included in Spain’s squad for the European Championship in Germany after an outstanding breakthrough season with his club.

He made one appearance for Luis de la Fuente’s team at the Euros, in which Spain beat England 2-1 in the final in Berlin.

Lopez then joined up with Santi Denia’s Olympic squad, in which he was the outstanding performer with six goals, including five from the quarter-finals onwards.

Only Morocco’s Soufiane Rahimi, with eight, finished the tournament with more goals.

Lopez scored twice and Alex Baena, another member of Spain’s Euro squad, added a free-kick as their team came from behind to lead 3-1 at half-time in Friday’s final.

France fought back to level at 3-3 and force extra time, in which Sergio Camello scored twice to seal victory for Spain, and their first Olympic men’s football gold since 1992.

“We found ourselves in a difficult position on two separate occasions but the team fought so hard. I think we have a great team, a great family and you could see that on the field,” added Lopez.

“The European Championship and Olympics are the first two titles I have won and I am so happy.”

Barcelona kick off their season next weekend but, having been away on international duty for more than two months, Lopez admits he needs a short break.

“I always want to play, but a little week’s holiday won’t do anyone any harm. But just a week, and then I’ll be back.”