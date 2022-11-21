Proteas coach admits World Cup trophy might be beyond their reach

Wesley Botton

While she remains positive about the national team’s ability, Proteas head coach Norma Plummer admits it is probably asking too much to expect the SA squad to lift the Netball World Cup trophy on home soil next year.

Plummer, who stepped down from the role in 2019, returned to the helm of the SA team following the sudden recent departure of former Proteas coach Dorette Badenhorst, which sent shock waves ripping through the sport just eight months out from the World Cup in Cape Town.

ALSO READ: SA netball in a bit of a shambles, with the World Cup just around the corner

During her previous tenure, Plummer guided South Africa to the semi-finals of the World Cup for the first time in 24 years.

Placed back in charge this month, however, she said yesterday there just wasn’t enough time to make any promises to local fans who hoped the Proteas (ranked fifth in the world) would secure their maiden trophy at next year’s showpiece.

Limited time

“It’s a big ask. I had a four-year build-up with the squad before the 2019 World Cup (in Liverpool), and now we don’t have four years. We have eight months,” said Plummer, renowned as one of the world’s best netball coaches after previously guiding her native Australia to two World Cup titles.

“I’ll fit in what I can, but these players are resilient and they work hard, so I’m confident we’ll have a good team.”

Plummer spent 10 days in camp with a preliminary national squad in Potchefstroom before holding a two-day trial in Pretoria last week to decide on the Proteas and SA President’s XII teams which will face Scotland and Zimbabwe in the Spar Diamond Challenge series starting today at the University of Pretoria’s Rembrandt Hall.

???????????????????????????????? ????????????????????????-???????? ????????



????️ Join us at Rembrandt Hall in Pretoria

????️ R20 Adults // R10 School Kids

???? Watch it LIVE on @SuperSportTV Variety 4 (Channel 209)



????????????????????????????????????????????#SPARDiamondChallenge | #SPARProteas | #WeAreAllIn pic.twitter.com/jJYwmFtWlm— Netball South Africa (@Netball_SA) November 16, 2022

With 15 players selected for the Proteas squad, Plummer said the Diamond Challenge campaign would help the selectors cut the group to 12 players for next year’s top-flight Quad Series in the build-up to the World Cup.

“Things have changed. Some players have retired and we have some new faces within the group, so this series is going to be great in terms of our build-up to the Quad Series in January,” Plummer said.

“We can look at the depth of these players, how they handle pressure, and also combinations to determine the final 12.”