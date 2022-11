For all the progress the sport has made in recent years, South African netball looks to be in somewhat of a shambles at the moment - and the timing couldn't be worse. Still a fringe sport in South Africa, despite being one of the largest codes in the country in terms of youth participation, netball has a chance to significantly boost its popularity at senior level when Cape Town hosts next year's World Cup. In 2019, the Proteas finished fourth at the World Cup in Liverpool, reaching the semifinals of the quadrennial showpiece for the first time in 24 years,...

For all the progress the sport has made in recent years, South African netball looks to be in somewhat of a shambles at the moment – and the timing couldn’t be worse.

Still a fringe sport in South Africa, despite being one of the largest codes in the country in terms of youth participation, netball has a chance to significantly boost its popularity at senior level when Cape Town hosts next year’s World Cup.

In 2019, the Proteas finished fourth at the World Cup in Liverpool, reaching the semifinals of the quadrennial showpiece for the first time in 24 years, but their bubble was popped when they settled for sixth place at this year’s Commonwealth Games, falling to Uganda in the playoffs.

And while they have climbed above long-time rivals Malawi in the world rankings, a rising Ugandan side look increasingly threatening in their attempt to grab SA’s spot as the top-ranked team in Africa.

Lengthy drought

The world’s top four sides – Australia, New Zealand, Jamaica and England – also remain out of reach as South Africa’s lengthy trophy drought continues.

With a semi-professional domestic structure in place, and following some superb performances by the Proteas against the world’s best at international level, there is a persistent sense of optimism around the potential of the sport.

But they will be punching above their weight again at next year’s World Cup, and it will be tough even in the best of circumstances.

It was expected, therefore, that Netball SA would back Proteas coach Dorette Badenhorst and her squad into the new year, with eyes set firmly on a historic medal on home soil.

Calling the Plummer

So the decision to switch key members of team management – recalling former Proteas coach Norma Plummer last week to lead the team – was a shock to those who follow the sport and support the national side.

Australian coach Norma Plummer is back in charge of the SA team. Picture: Getty Images

Just eight months out from the first World Cup on African soil – a tournament which has the ability to significantly raise the profile of the sport – it’s as if Netball SA has set the reset button.

It remains unclear exactly what’s happening behind the scenes, but there are clearly issues affecting the Proteas squad, and they will have to adjust quickly as they prepare for an assignment next week against Scotland, Zimbabwe and a Presidents XI in the Diamond Challenge series in Pretoria .

???????????????????????????????? ????????????????????????-???????? ????????



????️ Join us at Rembrandt Hall in Pretoria

????️ R20 Adults // R10 School Kids

???? Watch it LIVE on @SuperSportTV Variety 4 (Channel 209)



????????????????????????????????????????????#SPARDiamondChallenge | #SPARProteas | #WeAreAllIn pic.twitter.com/jJYwmFtWlm— Netball South Africa (@Netball_SA) November 16, 2022

Netball fans will just have to hope whatever problems are giving the national setup a shake will be resolved soon.

If not, the World Cup could end in a flop and a golden opportunity could be wasted.