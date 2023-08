As fans, it's probably fair if we lose interest in a tournament after our team has been eliminated. As hosts, we need to see the bigger picture. Though they never really recovered after stumbling against Jamaica in the opening round, the Proteas must be credited for putting up a brave fight in round two at the Netball World Cup in Cape Town. They were incredible against defending champions New Zealand, playing to a thrilling draw in an attempt to beat the Silver Ferns for the first time in nearly three decades. And though they went on to beat Uganda, their...

Tight competition

It’s important to note how close they actually came. Had the SA team scored just one more goal against New Zealand, they would have qualified for the semi-finals.

Notably, they lost only one of their five games in the first two rounds, and they ultimately missed out only on goal difference. So they did well.

Admittedly, as much support as they’ve roped in from around the country with their efforts, it’s just not going to be the same watching them in the lower position playoffs, but it’s important that South Africa continues to get behind the World Cup.

The semi-finals today are going to be thrilling, with the top four teams in the world – Australia, New Zealand, England and Jamaica – battling it out for places in tomorrow’s final.

No matter which teams progress to the trophy contest, some exciting matches are on the cards. England and Jamaica will both be gunning for their maiden World Cup crowns, while Australia are targeting a remarkableΒ 12th title and New Zealand are hoping to lift the trophy for the sixth time.

African battle

And though they won’t be competing for a medal, the Proteas will be eager to finish top among the African teams at the tournament.

Considering how well Uganda have played – also putting up a fight but missing out on the semi-finals – that in itself will be an achievement worth celebrating.

So it hasn’t ended the way we might have liked, but as hosts it’s up to us to ensure the first Netball World Cup on African soil doesn’t fizzle out over the next couple of days.

There’s still plenty top-class netball to be played, and it will be worth watching as the world’s best players look to close things out with a bang.