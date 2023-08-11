LISTEN: Bok fever and a wasted netball opportunity

By Trevor Cramer

It’s a mixed bag on the weekly Talking Point podcast this week.

We are less than a month away from the start of the 2023 Rugby World Cup in France on 8 September when hosts France face the All Blacks.

Join host Trevor Cramer and Citizen Head of Sport, Jacques van der Westhuyzen as they broaden the discussion on the Springbok squad — the cream of our rugby crop that will board the plane this weekend, initially to the UK for matches against Wales and New Zealand, then on to the World Cup in France.

The head-scratching is done…the combinations are seemingly sorted, yet there are still a few ‘misses’ that caught us offside. Listen as they unpack the squad selections and ponder some possibly unresolved headaches in the Boks’ quest to reclaim the sought-after William Webb Ellis Cup.

Senior Citizen sports writer Wesley Botton also joins the panel ahead of his departure next week to the biennial World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary. A team of 36 athletes, including 24 men and 12 women, was selected this week to represent South Africa at the event. Catch Wesley’s hot medal prospects and more.

And…despite some encouraging results, some feel the recently completed Netball World Cup in Cape Town was a wasted opportunity for our Proteas. In a no-holds barred discussion, find out what prompted Wesley to even label them ‘flops’ in one of his columns this week.

Plus – the popular GOLD STAR and FLOP of the Week feature.