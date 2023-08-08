By Wesley Botton
Chief sports journalist
2 minute read
8 Aug 2023
9:06 am
A wasted opportunity: SA slipped up as hosts of the Netball World Cup
By Wesley Botton
In a week which saw Banyana Banyana competing in the last 16 at the Fifa World Cup, the Proteas fell short in a code which is only really played by Commonwealth nations.
Proteas team management and players look on during the Netball World Cup final between Australia and England in Cape Town on Sunday. Picture: Misha Jordaan/Gallo Images/Netball World Cup 2023
Read more on these topics