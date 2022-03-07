Massive challenge for European teams as they head to SA

Sports Reporter

Munster and three other United Rugby Championship contenders head to South Africa this week for their first forays into the Southern Hemisphere.

Teams will not only face a change of conditions, but also altitude and home ground advantage for the local sides – something that has been sorely missing from the tournament thus far.

A number of the teams will also be without several of their international stars, who line up in Six Nations action this weekend, making their task of winning the fixtures that were rescheduled from December even more difficult.

“A massive challenge,” was how Munster coach Johann van Graan put it when asked about the journey to SA.

“The Bulls at Loftus will be big, the Lions at Ellis Park. South African teams came here into the cold, now we have to go to the heat.

“It will be hot in South Africa, and we have got to deal with the altitude and a Bulls team and a Lions team who are very difficult to beat at Loftus and Ellis Park,” Van Graan added.

“It’s a great challenge for our lads. We will lose a few more players to the national team so we will see tomorrow morning before the flight who we have.

“I’m really looking forward to this and going to enjoy the next two weeks and go and measure ourselves against the South African teams in their backyard.”

Munster face the Bulls on Saturday in arguably the biggest clash of the weekend and will head to South Africa on a high after destroying the Dragons 64-3 on Saturday night – one try short of their biggest win ever in the competition. The Limerick side sit third on the log at the moment and will want to pick up some points on the road.

Jake White’s side lay in wait and played several of their stalwarts in the Currie Cup win over Griquas, giving the players battle time ahead of the Loftus showdown.

The weekend will kick off with a mouth-watering clash between the Sharks and Scarlets, with the Welsh side having shocked fourth-placed Glasgow Warriors 35-10 at the weekend to the astonishment of several pundits.

Considering Scarlets came back from 10-0 down in the game, their second-half performance will be a warning to the Sharks.

While Ulster and Leinster both recorded massive wins over the weekend to top the table – Leinster smashing Benetton 61-17 while Ulster put Cardiff to the sword on Friday night with a comprehensive 48-12 win – plucky Zebre ran Welsh side Ospreys close for a 27-22 loss and gave themselves hope for their South African adventure.

Cardiff will face the Lions on Sunday as part of a double header that sees Zebre travel to Stellenbosch to face the Stormers.

All four touring teams should find the going significantly more difficult against the South African sides that have been relishing the prospect of facing them since joining the competition.

Weekend URC results

Friday

Ulster 48 Cardiff 12

Edinburgh 56 Connacht 8

Saturday

Munster 64 Dragons 3

Scarlets 35 Glasgow Warriors 10

Benetton 17 Leinster 61

Sunday

Ospreys 27 Zebre Parma 22