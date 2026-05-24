Reminder: This week’s URC quarter-finals fixtures

Three SA teams will be in action, two at home and one in Ireland.

Following the weekend’s EPCR Champions Cup and Challenge Cup finals, it’s back to the United Rugby Championship and the knockout games, starting with the quarter-finals this coming weekend.

In the second-tier Challenge Cup final on Friday, Montpellier beat Ulster 59-26 in Bilbao, while on Saturday, at the same venue, in the top-tier Champions Cup final, Bordeaux-Begles went back-to-back, beating Leinster 41-19 in the 2026 final.

It’s now time for the URC knockouts and with three South African teams in the mix, namely the Stormers, Bulls and Lions, there will be plenty excitement this week.

The action starts on Friday with one match, while the other three last-eight games are on Saturday.

The Stormers have won the URC trophy once, in the inaugural 2021/22 season, after beating the Bulls 18-13 in the final in Cape Town.

The following season, Munster shocked the Stormers in the final in Cape Town, winning 19-14.

Jake White’s Bulls had a golden opportunity to win the trophy at home in season three of the URC but lost 21-16 to the Glasgow Warriors at Loftus.

Last season, the Bulls again gave themselves a chance to win the title, but were well-beaten in Dublin, by Leinster (32-7).

Here then are all the quarter-final match details.

Friday:

Glasgow Warriors v Connacht 8.45pm

Saturday:

Bulls v Munster 1pm; Stormers v Cardiff 3.30pm; Leinster v Lions 9pm