Sharks put Scarlets away after strong second half showing

Jacques van der Westhuyzen

The Sharks made the perfect start to a big weekend for the South African teams in the United Rugby Championship when they beat Scarlets from Wales 37-20 in Durban on Friday night.

After a disappointing first half, the Sharks hit back in style in the second 40 by scoring four tries and proving too strong for their visitors.

The men from Wales were the better team for much of the first half though and were denied tries on two occasions by the TMO.

Scarlets were the dominant side in many areas of the game, except in the scrums, and would have been upset to change sides all level, at 6-all, with their hosts.

They poked several holes in the Sharks defence and asked questions all around the park. And they continued with their high-tempo, power game after the break, and were finally rewarded for their efforts when replacement forward Aaron Shingler went over for a converted try from a lineout move to put the visitors 13-6 up.

But not long after that try the Sharks hit back in style, with a hard running Aphelele Fassi collecting a short kick behind the defensive line by Jaden Hendrikse, who read the move brilliantly when there was really nothing else going for the home team after several phases of play, and running in the try.

At 13-all and with 20 minutes to go it was set up to be a nail-biter, but a charge down of a Scarlets clearance kick close to their tryline led to Curwin Bosch being in the right place at the right time and he went over for his team’s second try, and promptly converted it to put the Sharks 20-13 up.

Bosch then slotted a penalty to put the home team 10 points up and with eight minutes remaining the Sharks were awarded a penalty try after Scarlets illegally sacked a driving maul.

But against the run of play and with the Sharks again on the attack, Scarlets scored a second try after winning a turn-over on the halfway line; wing Steff Evans running all of 50 metres to finish off.

Sharks centre Marius Louw though had the last say, going over at the death for his team’s fourth try, and a deserved win.