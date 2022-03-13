Bulls will take lessons from narrow URC victory, says White

Ross Roche

The Bulls will take a number of lessons out of their tight 29-24 win over Munster in their United Rugby Championship match at Loftus over the weekend, after throwing away a 29-3 lead.

In a surprising turn of events, the Bulls absolutely dominated the visitors in the first half, going into the break 26-3 up, before extending their lead in the second half and then watching as the visitors fought back despite the difficulties at altitude.

“We talk about altitude and heat and everything, but we won the first half 26-3 and they won the second 21-3, so who would’ve thought that a team playing at altitude in the heat would finish as strong as they did,” said Bulls director of rugby Jake White.

“First half we finished, second half we just didn’t finish the things we created. That’s the lesson I’ve said to the players, don’t forget this is a tough comp, you can’t take anything for granted,” White added.

“Who would’ve thought at 29-3 that game would finish 29-24? So if there is a lesson to learn it’s if you want to play in this competition you’ve got to play for the full 80 minutes.”

A red card to Bulls replacement hooker Bismarck du Plessis compounded the team’s woes as they struggled towards the end of the second half, and he will likely be banned for a few weeks.

“I was going to start him on Wednesday against the Sharks (in the Currie Cup), so hopefully we get that sanction sooner rather than later,” said White.

“I don’t think it was malicious, I don’t think it was dirty. I don’t think it was like a high tackle or hitting someone on the head. At the end of the day the guy was almost diving over him, but he was a bit silly. He should’ve held the guy up and put him back on the ground.”

On Friday night, the Sharks picked up a bonus-point 37-20 win over Scarlets to get their home URC run off to a solid start.

The home side, however, were pushed by a gallant Scarlets team and will know they need to improve massively if they want to beat some of the bigger opposition that they are set to face in the coming weeks.