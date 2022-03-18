Kriel out injured as Lions prepare for Munster showdown

Sports Reporter

The Lions will be without their inspirational leader Jaco Kriel for their United Rugby Championship match against Munster at Emirates Airline Park on Saturday (kick-off 2pm).

Kriel, who suffered an injury in the 51st minute in the match against Cardiff last Sunday, is the only change to the starting XV named by coach Ivan van Rooyen for the clash against the Irish outfit.

“It’s sad to lose Jaco to injury. He underwent surgery on his arm yesterday, so he’ll be sidelined for an extended period. We wish him a successful recovery,” said Van Rooyen.

The Lions mentor went on to say that although his team claimed a much-needed win against Cardiff Rugby, the emphasis remained on improvement and minimising mistakes.

“Last week’s win was a real confidence booster for us, however, we are not getting ahead of ourselves. The hard work continues and the intent to improve each week remains our theme,” he said.

“Munster are a fantastic side and have an impeccable record in this competition. Ours will be to ensure we play to our strengths and execute the things we spoke about in the week effectively.”

Centre Burger Odendaal will lead the side.

Lions: Quan Horn, Stean Pienaar, Wandisile Simelane, Burger Odendaal, Edwill van der Merwe, Jordan Hendrikse, Morne van den Berg, Francke Horn, Vincent Tshituka, Sibusiso Sangweni, Reinhard Nothnagel, Ruben Schoeman, Carlu Sadie, Jaco Visagie, Sti Sithole. Bench: PJ Botha, JP Smith, Ruan Dreyer, Ruan Venter, Emmanuel Tshituka, Nico Steyn /Ginter Smuts, Manuel Rass, Tiaan Swanepoel