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Ntlabakanye set to serve doping ban

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By sarugbymag

2 minute read

31 May 2026

10:10 am

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A further complication for Ntlabakanye is that an appeal could potentially result in a harsher sanction rather than a reduced one, while also bringing significant legal costs.

Asenathi Ntlabakanye

The Lions and Springbok prop is set to serve an 18 months ban after testing positive for the prohibited substance anastrozole. Picture: Franco Arland/Getty Images.

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Asenathi Ntlabakanye is unlikely to appeal his 18-month doping suspension.

According to Rapport, the Lions and Springbok prop has little appetite to challenge the ruling that will keep him sidelined until November 2027.

Ntlabakanye was suspended after testing positive for the prohibited substance anastrozole, while dehydroepiandrosterone (DHEA) was declared on a medication form as part of the treatment he was receiving.

The 27-year-old faced a potential four-year ban because DHEA is classified as an anabolic steroid. However, the tribunal considered mitigating circumstances beforeimposing an 18-month suspension.

A further complication for Ntlabakanye is that an appeal could potentially result in a harsher sanction rather than a reduced one, while also bringing significant legal costs.

Former Lions team doctor Rob Collins reportedly declined a request from Ntlabakanye’s legal team to testify during the hearing.

The player, the South African Institute for Drug-Free Sport (Saids), World Rugby and the World Anti-Doping Agencyall have until 7 June to appeal the outcome.

“No official correspondence has been received thus far,” Saids chief executive Khalid Galant told Rapport.




This story was first published on sarugbymag.co.za. It is republished here with permission.

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Lions rugby team Springboks (Bokke/Boks)

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