De Allende to leave Munster to join new team ‘outside Europe’

Jacques van der Westhuyzen

Springbok World Cup winning centre Damian de Allende is on the move – and seemingly hunting for a new team.

This after news broke late Tuesday that De Allende, a World Cup winner in Japan in 2019, is set to depart the Irish club at the end of the current season.

Munster announced the news on their Twitter account on Tuesday.

It has been confirmed that Damian de Allende will depart Munster Rugby at the end of the season with the centre joining a club outside of Europe.

The powerful specialist inside centre has been with the Irish team since early 2020 following the Boks’ triumph in Japan in late 2019. He previously played for the Stormers in Cape Town.

De Allende was recently in South Africa where he featured for Munster against the Bulls and Lions in the United Rugby Championship.

The 30-year-old has played 58 Tests for the Boks and also previously played for the Kintetsu Liners and Saitama Wild Knights in Japan.

With Munster ruling out a move to another European club, De Allende could be set for a return to Japan, or a move back to South Africa.

The Sharks, who have lured World Cup winners Siya Kolisi, Bongi Mbonambi and Eben Etzebeth to Durban, could be an option for the centre, where he would team up with Bok partner Lukhanyo Am in midfield.

The Bulls could also be an option, but are well stocked in centres. A move back to the Stormers should not be ruled out, while the Lions are not likely to be the team of choice for De Allende.