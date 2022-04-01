Covid hits Lions — Odendaal, Visagie out of Edinburgh match

Sports Reporter

Key Lions players Burger Odendaal and Jaco Visagie have had to withdraw from the Lions team for the United Rugby Championship match against Edinburgh at Ellis Park on Saturday.

Both men were in contact with Covid-positive people this week and have withdrawn from the side.

In Odendaal’s absence lock Reinhard Nothnagel will lead the side.

Well-travelled prop JP Smith will also make a start in place of Sti Sithole, who is getting a rest.

Hooker PJ Botha and centre Manuel Rass come in for Visagie and Odendaal, respectively.

“Jaco and Burger were close contacts earlier in the week, so Covid protocols mean they needed to be away from the team to mitigate risk. They will be assessed on Monday next week,” explained coach Ivan van Rooyen.

Speaking on Smith’s inclusion, the Lions mentor said the loosehead prop had been rewarded for great performances across all competitions.

“JP has impressed us in both the Currie Cup as well as stints in the URC, so we are eager to see what he can offer us from minute one,” said Van Rooyen.

The Johannesburg-based side will look to continue their positive string of results against northern hemisphere opposition, following wins against Cardiff, Munster and Ospreys in recent weeks.

Van Rooyen however cautioned against taking the foot off the pedal especially against a side who recorded a big win last weekend in Durban.

“Edinburgh were successful last week, so they might fancy their chances up here. Likewise, we’ve had a string of positive results in recent weeks which has certainly motivated us to improve on our performances as the tournament progresses.”

Kick-off is at 4.05pm.

Lions: Quan Horn, Rabz Maxwane, Wandisile Simelane, Manny Rass, Edwill van der Merwe, Jordan Hendrikse, Morne van den Berg, Emmanuel Tshituka, Vincent Tshituka, Francke Horn, Reinhard Nothnagel (capt), Ruben Schoeman, Carlu Sadie, PJ Botha, JP Smith. Bench: Morne Brandon, Ruan Dreyer, Asenathi Ntlabakanye, Ruan Venter, Sibusiso Sangweni, Andre Warner, Henco van Wyk, Tiaan Swanepoel