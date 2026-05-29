Henco and the Horns in for Lions URC quarter-final against Leinster

The Lions have been bolstered by captain Francke Horn, Henco van Wyk and Quan Horn all being passed fit for their massive URC knockout game.

The Lions have named their strongest possible team to take on Leinster in their first ever United Rugby Championship (URC) quarter-final, with captain Francke Horn, Quan Horn and Henco van Wyk all passed fit for the clash at Aviva Stadium in Dublin on Saturday night (kick-off 9pm).

Francke Horn and Van Wyk both went off injured in the Lions’ final URC pool match against Munster in Limerick a couple of weeks ago and were in a race against time to prove their fitness, while earlier in the week scrum coach Julian Redelinghuys said Quan Horn was also in doubt.

But all three were in training and have come through successfully, and all will start in their regular positions at eighthman, outside centre and fullback respectively.

It is a major boost for the Lions who have already lost important senior stars Ruan Venter to a knee injury, Morné van den Berg to a bicep tear and Asenathi Ntlabakanye to a doping ban, so a further three major losses would have likely been a hammer blow to their chances.

Team changes

The only changes from the team that went down to Munster include scrumhalf Nico Steyn coming in for Van den Berg, and Erich Cronje returning from injury to take his place on the left wing, with Angelo Davids switching to the right and Kelly Mpeku dropping out of the squad.

On the bench the only change sees Franco Marais coming in ahead of Morne Brandon, while loose forward JC Pretorius will make his 50th international appearance for the Lions when he is introduced at some stage during the match.

Speaking in the build-up to the game, Redelinghuys felt the team that had better momentum would have the best chance of coming out on top.

“The team that goes forward when contact takes place has a better chance, whether it’s attack, defence or set piece,” explained Redelinghuys.

“We know what we want to achieve this weekend, and we believe if we get that right, it will give us a good chance.”

Lions starting XV

Quan Horn, Angelo Davids, Henco van Wyk, Richard Kriel, Erich Cronje, Chris Smith, Nico Steyn, Francke Horn (c), Batho Hlekani, Siba Mahashe, Darrien Landsberg, Reinhard Nothnagel, Sebastien Lombard, PJ Botha, SJ Kotze

Bench: Franco Marais, Eddie Davids, RF Schoeman, Ruan Delport, Siba Qoma, JC Pretorius, Rynhardt Jonker, Haashim Pead