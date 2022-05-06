Grey High rugby field to be named after old boy Kolisi — report

Sports Reporter

Grey High in Port Elizabeth (Gqeberha) is set to name their main rugby field after one of their most famous old boys, Springbok captain Siya Kolisi.

According to a report on Sport24, the Philip Field will get a name change on 14 May when Grey host Queen’s College.

Kolisi matriculated at Grey High in 2009 and later turned out for Western Province and the Stormers, before becoming a Springbok for the first time in 2013. He was later named Springbok captain and led the Boks to World Cup glory in Japan in 2019.

Kolisi has played 63 Tests for the Boks.

Currently, the Bok captain is a Sharks player, having made the move from Cape Town to Durban last year.

Kolisi was also in charge of the Boks when they beat the British and Irish Lions 2-1 in a three-Test series last year.

It is expected that the 30-year-old flanker will again lead the Boks this season, starting with the three-Test series against Wales in South Africa in July.

The Boks will also defend their World Cup title in France next year, with Kolisi likely to be in charge.

Kolisi is one of a number of well-known sportsmen to have matriculated at Grey High. Some of the others include cricketers Graeme and Peter Pollock, Lutho Sipamla and Wayne Parnell and rugby players Curwin Bosch, Luke Watson, Jan Serfontein and Sergeal Petersen.