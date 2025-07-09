Siya Kolisi misses third game in a row: Rassie says he’ll hopefully return next week

Siya Kolisi's stiff neck and minor Achilles injury have kept him out since the start of the international season, but he should return against Georgia.

Marco van Staden has acquitted himself well in his captain, Siya Kolisi’s absence. Picture: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi has been precautionarily rested for another week but should return for South Africa’s one-off Test against Georgia in Nelspruit next weekend.

Kolisi’s stiff neck and ongoing Achilles issue caused him to miss the non-Test against the Barbarians on 28 June as well as the first Test against Italy at Loftus last weekend, which the Springboks won 42–24.

Bok coach Rassie Erasmus said the loose forward was probably fit to play, but would be rested for the second Test against Italy in Gqeberha this Saturday (kick-off 5.10pm).

“We would have loved to play him here. But you have to weigh up the positives and negatives of playing him a week early,” Erasmus said.

“I guess he could have played last weekend, but having 14 games this year, he can play 10. That would be awesome. But we are also not expecting all of the guys to play 10, 11 plus.”

The Springbok coach said that while they had the luxury of resting Kolisi, they would.

Van Staden shines in Kolisi’s absence

This has allowed blindside flanker Marco van Staden to receive more game time. The 29-year-old started against Italy last week, scoring a try and working hard in defence and at the breakdown.

Van Staden received praise from Erasmus after the game, the coach saying the Bulls loosie does much work behind the scenes and doesn’t receive the credit he deserves.

Van Staden was rewarded with another start this weekend — only one of four players in the starting XV to have that honour. This, as Erasmus seeks to combat the unravelling that happened at the breakdown in the first Test.

“He [Kolisi] wants to play in this game. Mapimps [Makazole Mapimpi] wants to play in this game. I want to be involved. Because we are from here. It was a tough one, but I think the wise decision was to give him [Kolisi] another week.

“It’s really not a serious one but you know Achilles, if you have another week’s rest it will only be better for you. But hopefully next week.”