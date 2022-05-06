Bulls back several URC stars for Currie Cup clash against Griquas

Sports Reporter

The Bulls have selected a strong team to take on Griquas in a crucial Currie Cup encounter at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday.

The side from Tshwane sit at the top of the Currie Cup table and will be out to retain their log-leading status ahead of the unbeaten Cheetahs as well as the Sharks.

The Bulls will be expecting a strong challenge from the Griquas, who will be looking to turn around the result from the previous fixture between the two sides when the men in blue claimed an emphatic 27-53 victory away from home in Kimberley in March.

ALSO READ: Captain Coetzee says Bulls players ‘will become men’ in Champions Cup

The Bulls have reinforced their arsenal with personnel who have been consistent performers for the side in the United Rugby Championship.

“We have no doubt that we have a very tough fixture this weekend against a Griquas side that has shown what they are capable of. They are always a tough side to play against and we are certain that they will come out guns blazing this weekend,” said Bulls director of rugby, Jake White, ahead of the match.

“We are trying to have a good balance in this team, as evidenced by our selection. We have given a few of the guys who have been playing URC some time out while others we will continue to add value to the Currie Cup.”

The match will kick-off at 5pm.

Bulls: Canan Moodie, Stravino Jacobs, Cornal Hendricks, Harold Vorster, Madosh Tambwe, Chris Smith, Embrose Papier, WJ Steenkamp, Cyle Brink, Arno Botha, Reinhardt Ludwig, Walt Steenkamp, Robert Hunt, Jan-Hendrik Wessels, Lizo Gqoboka. Bench: Schalk Erasmus, Simphiwe Matanzima, Dylan Smith, Ruan Nortje, Muller Uys, Keagan Johannes, Juan Mostert, Stedman Gans.