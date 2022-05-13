Lions boss Straeuli hints at legal action over disputed signings

Ross Roche

Lions CEO Rudolf Straeuli hinted that the union may have to go a legal route, if discussions about recently announced Sharks signings, Vincent Tshituka and Carlu Sadie, is not worked out between the two unions amicably.

Tshituka and Sadie have been two of the Lions star players this season and it was a big blow when the Sharks announced their signings over the past week.

However Straeuli insists that the Sharks have jumped the gun on the announcements and that more discussion still has to be had between the unions.

“Some of the announcements made in the media have been premature. I can confirm that Burger (Odendaal) has signed a contract with Wasps and his contract finishes in October, so we are still in talks on when he is going to leave,” said Straeuli.

“Those announcements (by the Sharks) have been premature and I am waiting for Eduard (Coetzee, Sharks CEO), he is in America and we want to try and solve this in an amicable way.

“Other than that we are reserving our (legal) rights. Vincent’s contract is only finishing in December and Carlu’s contract is finishing in June.”

Recruitment drive

Straeuli also admitted that the union was actively trying to sign players but due to financial constraints brought on by Covid and not being able to get fans into the stadium has stunted their recruitment drive.

“We have to relook at our system. Obviously we have been recruiting junior players for our junior competitions and the Currie Cup. But we also now have to recruit for the URC and we haven’t even played in the ERCC or European Challenge (International club competitions) yet,” explained Straeuli.

“So we are a bit thin and underdone, in numbers of players. But that’s been due to our budgets and Covid, so it’s not been easy. We have been growing a lot of our own junior players and only buying in players when needed.

“It has been a very tough time financially. We have stayed close to our budget and stuck tight to our guns. So it has been difficult but also rewarding in developing our own players. If 40 players have left over the years, we have developed probably about 20 players.”