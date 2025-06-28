‘He has made us proud’ — Lions scrum guru Redelinghuys on new Bok prop Ntlabakanye

Lions monster prop Asenathi Ntlabakanye is set to make his Springbok bow in their opening match of the season against the Barbarians.

Asenathi Ntlabakanye will make his first appearance in the green and gold when he starts for the Springboks against the Barbarians on Saturday. Picture: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images

Lions scrum coach Julian Redelinghuys is incredibly proud of hulking prop Asenathi Ntlabakanye, as he prepares to make his first appearance for the Springboks in their non-Test against the Barbarians in Cape Town on Saturday.

The 26-year-old Ntlabakanye has improved in leaps and bounds over the past few years, after coming through the Lions’ junior ranks, before becoming the captain of the Currie Cup team, and has now been the union’s first choice tighthead over the past two seasons.

His rise caught the eye of the Springbok management team, and after taking part in a couple of alignment camps, he was brought into the squad for the first time, and will now make his Bok debut, although it won’t be counted as an official cap against the famed invitational side.

Redelinghuys admitted that it was the goal of all coaches to see their charges reach the highest level of rugby, which is representing their country.

Proudest moment

“I must say as a coach I think this is one of our proudest moments. Obviously we do it for our team and our franchise, the Lions, but ultimately for us to help players achieve the highest honour (representing the Springboks), is really special,” said Redelinghuys.

“It is something that we are really proud of him for achieving, especially with all the hard work he has put in. I think in all the years I have worked with him he has only missed one session. He’s just a guy that puts in the hard work and it’s great to see him getting acknowledged for that.

“It is also fantastic to read how coach Rassie (Erasmus) talks about him, how impressed he is with him and how he thinks he might be one of the future stars for the Springboks.

“So it’s a great moment for us as the Lions and an amazing moment for Ase. I am really proud and stoked for him, and I can’t wait to see him run onto the field in the green and gold. It is well deserved and I am really happy for him.”

Redelinghuys himself is an ex-Springbok, with the 35-year-old having made eight appearances for the national team, but was forced into an early retirement nine years ago after breaking his neck during a match.

Range of emotions

He explained that Ntlabakanye would be going through a range of emotions in the build-up to the game and that it would be an incredible occasion for him.

“Mine (Springbok debut) wasn’t at home, it was in Italy. But you just think of how grateful you are, and the whole week leading up to the game is so special, because there are a lot of things happening,” said Redelinghuys.

“There is a jersey presentation, there is the team announcement and a lot of other things happening throughout the week. So he (Ntlabakanye) will have many different emotions going through this week.

“Obviously with family and everyone that is so proud and happy for him. I think it (game day) is going to be a lekker day for him. It is really special to sing the anthem, and he will have it at a home game which will be unbelievable.

“So I am looking forward to seeing his face when he sings the anthem and runs out. And it’s good to see Krappie (Lions teammate Morne van den Berg) there with him as well. It’s really going to be awesome.”

Early opportunity

Ntlabakanye has been able get into the Bok starting mix quicker than expected due to injuries, with experienced tightheads Frans Malherbe and Trevor Nyakane both out injured for the season, while Wilco Louw was ruled out of contention due to the Bulls making the URC final.

It is thus a huge opportunity for him and fellow uncapped prop Neethling Fouche to make a big impact against the BaaBaas and force themselves into consideration for the incoming series against Italy and Georgia.

“I have no doubt that Ase will make a success of himself. He’s proven it throughout the URC that he can take on the best the game has to offer. This year we also witnessed a serious shift in mindset from him, and a determination to work on what was needed,” said Redelinghuys.

“It has been great to see him make that step up, it has been noticed by the Bok coaches and now he has been rewarded.

“For the past 10 or 12 years the (Bok) tighthead position has been held by Frans, Vince (Koch), Trevor, and Wilco (Louw). For Ase and Neethling to now take it forward, I think the Bok scrum will be in very good hands.”

Daan’s farm

At the Boks’ team announcement on Tuesday, Bok coach Erasmus lifted the lid on the massive behind-the-scenes effort that it took to get Ntlabakanye up to the national side’s standards, which included him attending a training camp at scrum coach Daan Human’s farm.

Although Redelinghuys has not had any inside information on what went down there, he believes that it will have done Ntlabakanye the world of good and taken his game to another level.

“I haven’t heard what he experienced and went through there. But what I can say is that I know Daan, how good a coach he is and how good a man he is. So I am completely sure that he only brought out the best in Ase,” said Redelinghuys.

“The stuff they worked on will have made a really big difference for Ase, and I have no doubt that he will be playing at a higher level. I don’t know what happened or what was done. I am looking forward to (eventually) finding out a bit more.

“But I know it would have been good, knowing Daan and Ase. It will have been a great time for him to pick up new learnings and to improve his development. So I look forward to hearing the stories.”