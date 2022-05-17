Nothnagel to lead Lions against Dragons, Tshituka to also travel to Wales

Jacques van der Westhuyzen

Lions head coach Ivan van Rooyen has named a 28-man squad, minus regular captain Burger Odendaal, for his team’s final Rugby Championship match against Welsh outfit Dragons.

In Odendaal’s absence – the centre will be joining English side Wasps at the end of the season – lock Reinhardt Nothnagel will lead the side.

The Lions will leave Joburg on Tuesday evening.

ALSO READ: Bulls name squad for tour to Wales for Ospreys match

Included in the Lions tour party is exciting young centre Henco van Wyk.

“This tour gives us an opportunity as a franchise to cast our eye towards the future, and we believe that the bulk of this group will form part of that core,” said Van Rooyen.

“Once again, this approach is in line with our strategy of developing within our structures and some of these names (who will go on tour) are proof of that.

“In saying that, Dragons will be a tough outfit to play in their own backyard. However, it offers a few our players an opportunity to impress.”

Flank Vincent Tshituka, who had visa issues the last time the Lions went abroad, has been included in the group on this occasion and will travel with his team-mates, however, his brother, Emmanuel, is injured and will stay at home.

Some of the young players who’ll tour include Asenathi Ntlabakanye, Jarod Cairns, Morne Brandon, Matt More and Van Wyk.

Joining Odendaal at home will be Carlu Sadie and Wandisile Simelane, who also haven’t been included in the tour group.

Lions 28-man group

Forwards

Sti Sithole, JP Smith, Jannie du Plessis, Jaco Visagie, PJ Botha, Ruan Dreyer, Asenathi Ntlabakanye, Reinhard Nothnagel (capt), Ruan Venter, Ruben Schoeman, Sibusiso Sangweni, Vincent Tshituka, Francke Horn, Jarod Cairns, Morne Brandon, PJ Steenkamp.

Backs

Morne van den Berg (vc), Andre Warner, Jordan Hendrikse, Tiaan Swanepoel, Matt More, Manuel Rass, Henco van Wyk, Edwill van der Merwe, Stean Pienaar, Quan Horn, Sanele Nohamba, Rabz Maxwane.