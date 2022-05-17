World Rugby make big move to end Rassie Erasmus’ ‘water-carrier’ role

Jacques van der Westhuyzen

Rassie Erasmus’ days as a Springbok “water-carrier” seem to be over.

The SA Rugby director of rugby, who was heavily criticised for his role in helping coach the team while carrying water during the Boks’ three Test series against the British and Irish Lions last year, may in future have to watch proceedings on the field from up in the stands.

This after World Rugby on Tuesday announced a new trial limiting non-playing personnel getting involved in matters on the field.

The trial will start on 1 July and is being introduced to “improve the flow of matches by reducing unnecessary stoppages without compromising welfare,” World Rugby said.

The trial follows a review which included research into player hydration needs, and increasing disruption to play caused by multiple water carriers entering the field of play every time there is a stoppage.

The new trial for non-medical personnel sets out a revised protocol for when medics and water-carriers, can access the field of play, limiting the ability to interact with the match officials, and providing a sanctioning framework for any action that that either interferes with play or is against the values of the sport.

The aim of the trial is to improve the flow of the game, reduce the opportunity for potential interference, enhance the spectacle for fans and support match management by match officials, said World Rugby.

These are the “adjustments” that will apply from 1 July:

Medics:

Can only provide water to players who they are treating Cannot field or touch a ball when it is live in play (sanction: penalty kick)

Additional personnel:

Teams are permitted up to two dedicated water carriers Water carriers cannot be a Director of Rugby or Head Coach In elite-level rugby, water carriers will only be able to enter the field of play twice per half at points agreed with the match officials – this can only be during a stoppage in play or after a try has been scored A person bringing on a kicking tee may carry one bottle for the kicker’s use only These water/tee carriers must remain in the Technical Zone at all times before entering the field of play as permitted. Any attempt to field or touch the ball while it is live in play, including the technical zone, will be sanctioned with a penalty kick. No-one should approach, address or aim comments at the match officials, save for medics in respect of treatment of a player. Should this happen, the sanction will be a penalty kick.

Players on the field:

May access water behind the dead ball line or from within their Technical Zone at any time.

