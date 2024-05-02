Bok captain Kolisi congratulates coach, Dr Erasmus: ‘He really deserves it’

The Bok boss admitted he felt somewhat out of his comfort zone at Thursday's inauguration.

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi has congratulated his coach Rassie Erasmus after the 51-year-old was bestowed with an honorary doctorate by the North-West University in Potchefstroom on Thursday.

Kolisi, with the Webb Ellis Cup in hand, and Erasmus attended the inauguration on Thursday, with hundreds, if not thousands, of fans turning out on the campus to cheer on the two-time World Cup winners.

‘All indebted to him’

“I want to say congratulations to coach Rassie, he really deserves it,” said Kolisi, who is currently back in South Africa having picked up a hand injury while playing for his French club Racing 92 some weeks ago.

“He gave me my first contract when I was 18, so I have experienced everything that he has done. I was very naughty, and he guided me. For some reason he stuck with me, but said I can do so much more with my talent, but that I aren’t using it.

“I wouldn’t be where I am without him, my family wouldn’t be where they are without him and my community wouldn’t be where they are without him. As a coach he made us play for South Africa, and not for ourselves. We are such a diverse country, but he made every single person in our group feel safe and heard. We are all indebted to him.”

Erasmus said receiving the doctorate was a huge honour and a moment he will cherish forever.

“I was really out of my comfort zone, and was more nervous than playing a Test in front of 80, 000 people,” he joked.

“I now really feel part of the North-West University. They are my kind of people.”

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus is now officially Dr. Johan 'Rassie' Erasmus. The 51-year-old received an honorary doctorate for his significant contributions to rugby. The ceremony was held at North-West University this morning.#NWU #RassieErasmus pic.twitter.com/LkMB5Znmuj May 2, 2024

‘Unselfish dedication’

Prof Bismark Tyobeka, principal and vice-chancellor of the North-West University said: “Rassie is here today not because of his popularity – although I think many politicians are grateful he will not be standing as a candidate during the upcoming elections. He is here because of the impact he has made on our country that will last a lifetime.

“He has always been part of winning teams, and now he is part of a winning university.

“Rassie, the world has had its eye on you for many years now, but so have we at the North-West University. We saw how you made big differences, and small ones.

“We saw your unselfish dedication as you turned a struggling team into the most successful one in the country’s history. We watched as you showed that if diversity is embraced in the right way, the results will speak for themselves.

“We looked on as you and your Springboks made South Africa a global brand characterised by resilience, grit and determination.

“Rassie, today an honorary doctorate will be bestowed on you in recognition of your innovative and exceptional management of the Springboks during your victorious 2019 and 2023 Rugby World Cup campaigns, of your significant standing in the international rugby coaching arena, of your strong drive and focus on diversity and inclusion, and of your commitment to social responsibility.

“This honorary doctorate is for all that, and more. Because: Rassie, jy is ’n yster (you are made of iron).”

Today at the NWU Potchefstroom Campus: Springbok Captain @SiyaKolisi walks with the Webb Ellis World Cup Trophy, paving the way for @RassieRugby' Honorary Doctorate inauguration. #MyNWU #NWUGrad #20YearsOfGreatness pic.twitter.com/RNvM5W47T6 — NWU – North-West University (@theNWU) May 2, 2024

The Springboks open their 2024 season with a Test against Wales in London on June 22 before turning their attention to a two-Test series against Ireland in July.

They then complete their mid-year programme with a one-off Test against Portugal in Bloemfontein, where Erasmus attended the Free State University.

In August and September the Boks will be involved in the annual Rugby Championship where they will take on Argentina, Australia and New Zealand in a double round of matches against each team.