3 May 2024

04:30 am

A well-deserved honour, Dr Rassie

His painstaking research, influential leadership and innovative ideas are legendary, while getting the best out of his players, have become a hallmark of his tenure.

Rassie Erasmus honorary doctorate

Rassie Erasmus is now a doctor. Picture: North-West University / X

Many Springbok rugby supporters would have knighted Rassie Erasmus a long time ago.

Having guided South Africa to back-to-back World Cup triumphs in Japan in 2019 as the Springbok head coach and in France last year as director of SA Rugby, Erasmus will forever be the darling of South African rugby.

His painstaking research, influential leadership and innovative ideas are legendary, while getting the best out of his players, have become a hallmark of his tenure with the national team.

From using colour-coded lights on top of the Free State Stadium when he was the Cheetahs coach to call moves, to dragging a boom box around the training field with the French national anthem blaring all day to get his players used to the ferocious atmosphere they would face from the fanatical French home fans for their World Cup quarterfinal, Erasmus is not afraid of adopting the unusual.

So, North-West University’s (NWU) decision to award him an honorary doctorate for his contribution to rugby will be welcomed by all.

From yesterday, it’s now Dr Johan Erasmus, after being awarded an honorary doctorate of philosophy, the discipline coaching science, from NWU’s Faculty of Health Sciences.

Dr Erasmus, it’s well deserved. Springbok rugby is in good hands.

