CJ Stander warns Boks to be wary of wounded Wales

Ross Roche

Former Baby Bok and Irish international CJ Stander has warned the Springboks to be wary of a wounded Welsh side when the two teams clash in their three Test series in South Africa in July.

Stander was taking part in a United Rugby Championship round table on Wednesday afternoon when he was quizzed on the chances of a Wales side that has struggled this season and is missing a number of key players.

The retired Stander admitted that the Boks would be favourites, but he insisted Wales could never be counted out, even when the chips were down.

“There are quite a few injuries and the squad is rotating a lot, so it’s going to be a tough tour, but one thing I’ve learnt against Wales, especially in the Six Nations, is when the dog is wounded that is when they get up,” said Stander.

“I think the first Test will probably be a win for the Springboks and from there things will be redrawn up and the guys will regroup and build from there.

“I don’t think you can write off Wales, even with their injuries. They still have unbelievable players and the coaching staff will try and get things in line.”

Better season

After having an average international season last year, returning to the international stage having missed the entire 2020 season due to Covid, the Boks will be looking to put in a better effort this year.

Stander believes that the Welsh series is the perfect time for the World Champions to get in some good game time, which they can use to build up to next year’s World Cup in France.

“I think this is an important time for them to get their prep done and get a good few games in a row to make sure that the connection between the players and coaching staff is on the same wavelength,” explained Stander.

“So it’s a good time to prep and get some games under their belt, especially with the three Tests coming up. They can then get that cohesiveness together again so they can start prepping for the World Cup.”