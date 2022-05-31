New Sevens Series schedule announced — Blitzboks to play 11 tournaments

Sports Reporter

The Cape Town Sevens will return to Cape Town on the weekend of 9-11 December this year, when the best men’s and women’s Sevens teams in the world battle it out at the Cape Town Stadium for the first time since 2019.

The 2023 World Rugby Sevens Series schedule was announced on Tuesday, with 11 men’s tournaments – four of which will be standalone events – while all seven women’s events will be played alongside the men.

Both the Springbok Sevens and Springbok Women’s Sevens teams will be playing in Cape Town in December, with another sell-out crowd anticipated, while there is also a return to Hamilton in New Zealand and Sydney in Australia early next year.

“After missing out in the last three years (due to the Covid-19 pandemic), we are thrilled to see the Cape Town Sevens back on the schedule, and combined with the Rugby World Cup Sevens in September, it means local rugby fans will have another opportunity to experience some of the best entertainment available on the global rugby calendar,” said Jurie Roux, CEO of SA Rugby.

“Ever since we first hosted the South African leg of the World Series in Cape Town, it has become one of the most popular events, not only for supporters, but for the participating teams again, and we can’t wait to welcome them back to the Mother City in the summer.”

Ticket information for the Cape Town Sevens will be released in due course.

The 2023 season will start in Hong Kong in November, but only with men’s teams, with a return to the Chinese city in March 2023, where both men and women will compete. Vancouver will also be a combined event in 2023, meaning that the traditional women’s tournament in Langford, Canada falls away.

Los Angeles (February), Singapore (April) and London (May) will be the remaining standalone tournaments for men, with the latter closing out the 2023 season.

Olympic qualification will be on top of everyone’s agenda during the season with the top four women’s and men’s teams in 2023 World Series securing their tickets to Paris 2024.

World Rugby Sevens Series schedule:

4-6 November 2022: Hong Kong (men only)

2-3 December 2022: Dubai (combined)

9-11 December 2022: Cape Town (combined)

21-22 January 2023: Hamilton (combined)

27-29 January 2023: Sydney (combined)

25-26 February 2023: Los Angeles (men only)

3-5 March 2023: Vancouver (combined)

31 March-2 April 2023: Hong Kong (combined)

8-9 April 2023: Singapore (men only)

12-14 May 2023: Toulouse (combined)

22-21 May 2023: London (men only)