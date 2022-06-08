Stormers aiming to be ‘best version of ourselves’ in URC semifinal

Ross Roche

The Stormers are aiming to be the best version of themselves when they take on Ulster in their United Rugby Championship (URC) semifinal at the Cape Town Stadium on Saturday.

After a solid win over Edinburgh in the quarterfinals over the past weekend, the home side will continue with their mantra of trying to improve and get better in every game, as they face a stiff challenge against an Irish powerhouse.

“It’s quite a big occasion and we would like to make the best out of it. The mindset is we just want to be the best version of ourselves. We don’t think we need to change much and we feel good when we play like a Stormers side,” said assistant coach Rito Hlungwani.

“We strongly feel that if we can aim for improvement every single weekend the outcome will eventually look after itself. So we have the same mindset and we just want to keep getting better.”

Tight win

The last time these two sides met in the competition, the Stormers managed to sneak away with a 23-20 win thanks to a contentious reffing decision, and the home side will hope to improve on that performance this time around.

“Everyone knows that was a tough game and we learnt a lot from it. We have re-watched it and have taken note of the things we did do well and things that we didn’t. We weren’t at our best that game and we are expecting another tough test as they are a very good outfit,” said Hlungwani.

The Stormers will also be preparing themselves for a big set piece battle against Ulster, with a lot of interest in the front row battle, as well as the loose forward match up, with the highlight being the clash between number eight’s Evan Roos and Duane Vermeulen.

“There is always going to be a set piece battle against Ulster. They have a very good scrum, it’s something we are prepared to deal with, but it will be a massive battle up front,” admitted Hlungwani.