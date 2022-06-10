Currie Cup result: Province end Sharks campaign with win in Stellenbosch

Ross Roche

Western Province upset a United Rugby Championship laden Sharks team 28-21 in their final Currie Cup match of the season at the Danie Craven Stadium in Stellenbosch on Friday afternoon.

It also ended up being the Sharks final game, with them needing a win to give themselves a chance of making the knockouts, however their losing bonus point only drew them level with the fourth placed Pumas, but with a vastly inferior points difference they are now out of the running.

In the match it was a thrilling opening 20 minutes of the match, with the Sharks initially dominating territory and possession, but some good defence from Province keeping them out, before the home side had their own chances, but couldn’t convert.

Province finally opened the scoring with a penalty to outside centre Cornel Smit giving them a 3-0 lead after 25 minutes.

A fantastic final 10 minutes of the half then saw Province run in two tries to take a solid lead into halftime.

Fullback Sergeal Petersen was heavily involved in both, first collecting a sublime grubber from flyhalf Tristan Leyds to score, before Petersen sparked a counter attack and kicked ahead, before scrumhalf Thomas Bursey went over to score, with one conversion from Smit making it 15-0 at the break.

Knowing they desperately needed to score early in the second half to stay in the playoff hunt, the Sharks got off to a flying start to fight their way back into the match.

Eighthman Sikhumbuzo Notshe first forced his way over from close range, followed by lock Le Roux Routs receiving a short pass to smash through the Province defence to go over, with replacement flyhalf Boeta Chamberlain slotting both conversions to make it 15-14 after 54 minutes.

Petersen was then again involved in the action as Province hit back in the 60th minute, with his grubber over the tryline dotted down by replacement scrumhalf Bobby Alexander, with Smit’s extras giving them an eight point lead.

The Sharks then responded three minutes later, moving play into the Province 22m, working space out wide and putting wing Marnus Potgieter over in the corner, with Chamberlain’s touchline conversion making it 22-21 with 17 minutes to play.

A 69th minute penalty from Smit then gave the hosts a bit of breathing room, allowing them to play the territory game and then end the match with an 80th minute penalty to seal the win.

Scorers

Western Province: Tries – Sergeal Petersen, Thomas Bursey, Bobby Alexander; Conversions – Cornel Smit (2); Penalty – Smit (3)

Sharks: Tries – Sikhumbuzo Notshe, Le Roux Roets, Marnus Potgieter; Conversions – Boeta Chamberlain (3)