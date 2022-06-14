Massive Stormers milestone for new Bok recruit Deon Fourie

Ross Roche

New Springbok recruit Deon Fourie is hoping to enjoy a double celebration on Saturday when he runs out for the Stormers for the 100th time in their United Rugby Championship (URC) final against the Bulls in Cape Town.

Fourie, at the age of 35, received his first call-up to the Bok squad over the past weekend, being rewarded for a fantastic season in which he has helped his side progress to the competition showpiece.

He will now hope to finish the season in style with a URC winners medal, before turning his focus to the national team.

“It is very special. I always fell short. I left (the Stormers) on 86 (caps) when I went to Lyon, ended on 91 there and then went to Grenoble and got 46 there, so I just fell short the whole time.,” said Fourie.

“So when I got the opportunity to come back it was always an objective that I wanted to achieve because to be in that club hundred, there are some big names there and it’s nice to join them.

“Luckily I am almost 36 and know how to handle all the external factors at the moment. So I have put that (Bok call-up) aside, there is another big one on the weekend to try and end off the season on a high and then after that I can focus on going further and trying to get that first cap.”

North/South derby

Playing the Bulls in a North v South derby as the final of the URC is a huge occasion and having beaten the Bulls twice already this season the Stormers will be keen to make it three-in-a-row on Saturday.

“You know what you are going to get against the Bulls. They are a really good side and they showed that against Leinster on Friday as well. The thing is just to handle the pressure that they bring and just focus on what we have to do to win the game,” explained Fourie.

“I think what has helped us the last couple of months is that we just focused on what we are doing and trying to do things better, and hopefully the guys can step up on Saturday and build on that.”