Willemse eager to flaunt his versatility as he makes rare Bok start

Ross Roche

Springbok utility back Damian Willemse is ready to pick up the mantle as the ‘new Frans Steyn’ after being named at fullback for the first Test against Wales at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday.

Willemse has been primarily used at inside centre for the Stormers during the recent United Rugby Championship campaign, but he is just as proficient at flyhalf or fullback, and the Bok management are big fans of his versatility.

Coach Jacques Nienaber explained during Tuesday’s team announcement that Willemse was the preferred candidate to take over the role that had been filled by Frans Steyn in recent years.

“At the Stormers I have been playing multiple positions, at 10, 12 and 15 and even one Sharks game I played on the wing,” said Willemse.

“So it’s definitely a skillset that I’ve been training and working on with the coaches for a few years now and I am really enjoying it.”

Playing at fullback for the opening Test against Wales, Willemse will be eager to make his mark, with Willie le Roux on the bench and in-form players like Warrick Gelant and Aphelele Fassi waiting in the wings for their chance.

“I am excited to be back at fullback. I think the last time I played there was in the regular season against the Blue Bulls,” said Willemse, who will make a rare start for the Boks after earning most of his 12 caps off the bench.

“Obviously over the past few years I haven’t had that many starts with Willie (le Roux) there and playing well. So for me this weekend it’s not about being desperate, it’s just about going out and executing my role.

“Putting the forwards and the team in good spaces and winning that territory battle. Obviously I’d like to play really well, but in saying that I just need to do my role and what’s required of me this weekend and I think the rest will follow.”

Willemse is also more than willing to slip into flyhalf or centre if needed during the game, although that would be down to the coaches.

“There is always a chance of injury and if Elton (Jantjies) goes down I can cover 10, 12, while Willie can also come in and is very good at slotting into first receiver and running behind those pods,” Willemse said.

“But in the end it will depend on what the coaches decide, if that happens.”