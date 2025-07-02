Damian Willemse ‘nervous’ to be back in Springbok mix after ‘difficult two years’

Damian Willemse will make his first appearance for the Springboks in almost two years, with his last game in the green and gold being the 2023 World Cup final.

Springbok utility back Damian Willemse is set to make his first appearance for the Springboks since the 2023 World Cup final, when they tackle Italy at Loftus on Saturday. Picture: Grant Pitcher/Gallo Images

Springbok utility back Damian Willemse is thrilled to be back in the mix and is raring to go ahead of the world champions’ first Test if the season, against Italy at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday afternoon.

Willemse has been named at fullback for the game and will make his first appearance in the green and gold since the 2023 Rugby World Cup final, after injury completely ruled him out of their 2024 international campaign.

Willemse admitted he was happy to be back in the team, but also said he was somewhat nervous for his first Bok appearance in almost two years.

“I am obviously very happy to be healthy and back in the Springbok squad. It has been a difficult past two years with injury and then with this suspension (from a red card in the URC), that has kept me out of playing,” explained Willemse.

“But I am really happy to get another shot … happy that the coaches believe in me and are giving me an opportunity to play. So I am looking forward to it and I am excited.

“Obviously I am also a bit nervous. I haven’t played (for the Boks) for a long time, the last one was in the Rugby World Cup final. But I will have to get in there, do my primary job and I know the rest of the boys will take care and look after me.”

Hybrid back

In the Boks’ season opener over the past weekend, against the Barbarians in Cape Town, coach Rassie Erasmus introduced the hybrid back, when specialist inside centre Andre Esterhuizen came on in the second half at flank.

Although he is extremely impressed with Esterhuizen’s achievement, Willemse said he has absolutely zero aspirations of playing among the forwards, and is more than happy to stick to his utility role with the backs.

“Not at all (interested in being a hybrid player). But it was really awesome to see that. We have witnessed the work Andre has done at training to become this hybrid player. And I know what it takes, the hard work and reps and everything that goes into it to become an all-round player,” said Willemse.

“So I am really chuffed for him. He did a really good job getting stuck in there with the big boys, the forwards. Getting to learn a new role is very exciting, and to see him getting better at that is great. So I take my hat off to him for what he has done, but for me I am happy at the back for now.”

With Willie le Roux named on the bench for the game and set to make his 99th appearance at some stage, it is likely that Willemse will be replaced at some point in the second half to ease him back in after not playing for over a month.