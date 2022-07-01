Wiese keen to make the Springbok number eight jersey his own

Ross Roche

Jasper Wiese is aiming to deliver a memorable performance in the first Test against Wales at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday as he looks to make the Springbok number eight jersey his own.

Wiese finds himself in a stacked department with a host of in-form players like Evan Roos, Kwagga Smith and Elrigh Louw all vying for the jersey, with regular starter Duane Vermeulen out injured at the moment.

Wiese is thus keen to take the opportunity he has been given and make the most of it by laying down a marker in the first Test.

“You want to put your name on that jersey and make it your own, but with the quality we have at the moment it’s difficult. It’s a big competition. Kwagga, Evan and Elrigh are all very good players, as you’ve seen in all the competitions,” explained Wiese.

“So I am going to try and do my best for the team and hopefully the results will speak for themselves.

“The quality we have at the moment, especially in the loose forwards, is so high that if you don’t perform or don’t train well in the week someone is going to take your spot.”

Form player

Wiese heads into the first Test on a high after putting in a man-of-the-match performance for Leicester Tigers to help them claim the English Premiership title and he will be eager to take that form into the Welsh series.

“I just want to take the opportunity I have got this weekend and hopefully make the most of it and do everything I can for the team,” he said.

Wiese will also be aiming to put in a much improved disciplinary effort, after he had to be spoken to by his coaches earlier in the season due to his penchant for picking up unnecessary cards in matches.

“It was a pretty stern chat. Steve (Borthwick, Leicester coach) is a pretty intense guy. The coaches here as well said that if it’s not something I am willing to work on then they can’t select me,” said Wiese.

“So that was a chat that I had to have with myself as well, to say that I am putting my team in a bad spot if I keep on doing stuff like that,” he added.

“So it was a pretty stern chat from the coaches and from myself to myself, and I am very grateful to everyone that helped me get through that period and help align me to be better for my team.”