Rugby Championship: Are these 4 players set for a Springbok recall?

The Springboks could be in line to receive a number of reinforcements for their Rugby Championship campaign after a bruising 2-1 Test series win against Wales came to an end over the past weekend.

Although the large 42-man squad came through the three Test series largely unscathed, a few injury concerns were picked up over the last two matches.

Centre Andre Esterhuizen broke his hand in the second Test, with assistant coach Deon Davids claiming he should be out for up to four weeks, leaving him in a race against time to be fit for the Rugby Champs, while wing Cheslin Kolbe suffered a suspected fractured jaw in the final match.

Here are the players who could be drafted into the Bok squad

Duane Vermeulen and Cobus Reinach

When questioned about the team’s injury situation after the final Welsh Test, Bok coach Jacques Nienaber explained that there would be a review over the coming week in which they would assess if any players needed to be brought in.

Two players that he did mention, although their positions in the team, of loose forward and scrumhalf respectively, did not seem to have any injury concerns, were Vermeulen and Reinach, with Nienaber admitting they would have to pass exit medicals with their overseas clubs before being considered.

If either were to be included it remains to be seen if someone in their position would drop out of the squad to accommodate them.

Frans Steyn

With Esterhuizen in doubt, for at least the first two games of the Rugby Championship against the All Blacks, it opens the door for Frans Steyn to make a return to the Bok squad, if he has overcome his injury.

Steyn pulled up with a hamstring injury while playing for the Cheetahs against the Griquas in the Currie Cup at the start of June, with his team hoping that he would be fit in time for the semifinals.

However, that didn’t come to pass, leading many to believe his injury was a bit more serious, and it remains to be seen if he has shaken it off in time to be considered for the start of the Rugby Champs, which get underway with the Boks taking on the All Blacks on 6 August.

Sbu Nkosi

With Cheslin Kolbe being a doubt for the Rugby Champs the door has opened for another outside back to possibly join the squad.

Former Sharks and current Bulls flyer Sbu Nkosi could be that player, but has endured a dreadful run of injuries and illness over the past season, which saw him feature very little.

Nkosi’s latest injury saw him go under the knife for a troubling ankle problem, and whether the 2019 World Cup winner is fit and ready for selection is unknown.

The Boks also have a pretty stacked outside back department, with Kurt-Lee Arendse and Aphelele Fassi available to pick up the baton while the experienced Jesse Kriel is also an option out wide having played there before for the Boks.